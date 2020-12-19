ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
19.12.2020 Hiplife News

Gidochi’s Mixed Feelings EP Rated As One Of The Best In Recent Times

By Nana Yaw Wiredu
Gideon Alabi known by his stage name GidochiGideon Alabi known by his stage name Gidochi
Listen to article

Supernova Records signed artist Gideon Alabi known by his stage name Gidochi, since the release of his latest EP "Mixed Feelings" has received positive feedbacks from both music lovers and music analysts.

Popular Radio & Television host and Entrepreneur Jay Foley joins the list of music analysts showering praises on the singer for the amazing body of work. He has given his sincere opinion on Gidochi’s latest EP.

According to him "Mixed Feelings" EP is the best and a really different music project in Ghana currently, considering the elements/Instrumentation and contents.

The award-winning presenter revealed this on the popular morning show "Day Break Hitz" on Hitz Fm which he hosted. In reviewing the EP, Jay Foley was full of praise for Gidochi and applauded him for his unique lyricism and amazing vocals.

He said, "I am being very sincere and honest, I really love this EP. After Tulenkey’s EP, this is the best EP I have personally listened in a while.

I’m urging everyone including industry players to support Gidochi’s music. This guy is very good. Let's give him the maximum push”

Also, Popular music pundit and artist manager, Mr. Logic who was in the Hitz Fm studios couldn't hide his profound admiration for the talented singer.

He said: "You are a dope singer. Your vocals is what really got me. You have a unique way of writing. I like your composition".

He also praised Gidochi for his punctuality after confirming that he saw him at the premises very early prior to the scheduled time for the interview.

Mr. Logic also mentioned that if Gidochi was a Nigerian artist after the interview he would receive various calls from music investors, to help push his career, but the case is different in Ghana.

Gidochi, who made his major appearance in the music scene after featuring on Jetey's ‘FaMaMe' with Sarkodie, is currently on a radio and TV tour promoting his EP “Mixed Feelings”. The project is available on all music stores. https://smarturl.it/fs3295

His latest music video titled “XXL” is also out on YouTube

More Hiplife News
Modern Ghana Links
Don't compare me to Kwesi Arthur - Loid Tag
23.12.2020 | Hiplife News
Ghana Superstar Sarkodie And Nigerian Hot Property Zlatan On 'hasta La Vista'
27.11.2020 | Hiplife News
Ghanaians Tag Artistes Who Stop Releasing Songs As Old And Past---Screwface Lament
25.09.2020 | Hiplife News
Afriyie Wutah Explains His ‘Ayalolo’ EP
18.09.2020 | Hiplife News
I Can't Force Sarkodie To Call Me — Kuami Eugene
02.09.2020 | Hiplife News
Shatta Wale, Amakye Dede, Others, Join Sarkodie To Make History With ‘Black Love’ Concert
18.08.2020 | Hiplife News
Sarkodie Deserves VGMA 2020 Artiste Of The Year Award – Dan Lartey
11.08.2020 | Hiplife News
Zapp Mallet Settles Best Rapper Debate As He Crowns Sarkodie Best Rapper
25.05.2020 | Hiplife News
4×4 Was Supposed To Be Castro & I---Captain Planet Reveals
19.05.2020 | Hiplife News
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Watch how Citi TV’s Umaru Sanda was allegedly harassed by pa...
3 hours ago

[Full text] Akufo-Addo’s 21st update on COVID-19
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line