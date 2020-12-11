ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
11.12.2020 Industry News

Stonebwoy congratulates Akufo-Addo

Stonebwoy
LISTEN DEC 11, 2020
Stonebwoy

Popular afro-dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, aka Stonebwoy, has extended his congratulatory message to Akufo-Addo on his re-election as the President of Ghana.

According to the Putuu hitmaker, Ghanaians must ensure that they are not divided by politics but come together as a united front to drive the nation through a transitional state of positive change.

In a tweet, Stonebwoy acknowledged the effort of the opposition party NDC and said they 'fought a good fight.'

He wrote: “Congratulations to the NPP and @NAkufoAddo The President-Elect. The NDC fought a Good Fight… Let's Continue in Peace and Harmony. #1People #1Nation #1Ghana.”

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was declared the winner of the 2020 polls by the Electoral Commission boss Madam Jean Mensa on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 after polling a total of 6,730,413 representing 51.595% of valid votes cast.

More Industry News
Modern Ghana Links
Two bodyguards of Stonebwoy arrested over alleged assault
03.01.2021 | Industry News
Top 15 Kumerican Artistes 
03.01.2021 | Industry News
Full list of winners at One Awards Ghana
02.01.2021 | Industry News
A guy driving Range Rover in traffic 'teases' Van Vicker who was driving Hyundai i20
02.01.2021 | Industry News
Miss Grand Prix International 2019 celebrates Christmas with disabled and orphans
01.01.2021 | Industry News
Shatta Wale endorses Peter Amewu
31.12.2020 | Industry News
We make more than £200,000 from music yearly – Reggie & Bollie (Video)
28.12.2020 | Industry News
Some 1k Masqueraders join about 3k people in Tema for AfroXmas 2020
27.12.2020 | Industry News
Ghanaian Journalist & Blogger Attractive Mustapha visits world’s famous Worthing Pier in UK (Video)
25.12.2020 | Industry News
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Watch how Citi TV’s Umaru Sanda was allegedly harassed by pa...
3 hours ago

[Full text] Akufo-Addo’s 21st update on COVID-19
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line