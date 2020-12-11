Let’s help Akufo-Addo transform Ghana — Samini

Dancehall artiste, Samini, has asked Ghanaians to rally behind President Akufo-Addo after winning the 2020 general elections and help him better manage the affairs of the country.

According to Samini, in an Instagram post, helping the President to better manage the affairs of the country is needful because it will make the country a better place for all citizenry.

President Akufo-Addo, who represented the New Patriotic Party (NPP), was on Wednesday, December 9, declared as the winner of the 2020 presidential elections held on December 7, 2020.

President Akufo-Addo polled 6,730,587 votes representing 51.302% of the total valid votes while his main opponent John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) obtained 6,213,182 votes representing 47.359% of the total valid votes cast.

The announcement was followed by a lot of celebrations across the country. Many other citizens took to social media to congratulate the President for winning the election.

Samini was among top celebrities like Prince David Osei, Kalybos, Bismark The Joke, Peter Ritchie, Shatta Wale, Afia Shwarzenegger, Jessica Williams, Bibi Bright, and a host of others who endorsed the President and the NPP ahead of the elections.

According to him, it is time for all to support the President-elect to achieve his big plans and aspirations for the country. That, he indicated, is key to the development agenda while he also congratulated all other stakeholders involved in the electoral process.

“Big congratulations to the whole of Ghana for putting Ghana first. Congratulations to anyone who went out there to vote, thank you. Thank you for making this a peaceful and transparent election. Thank you for not making it violent. Big up yourself every Ghanaian out there we put Ghana first. That's what we did,” he said.

“Big ups to His Excellency President-elect Akufo-Addo, you do all. Big up yourself ex-President John Mahama for also making it peaceful. Big ups everyone. This peace won't be possible without everyone working together and putting Ghana first. Let's all come together and help Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo to continue his next four years and let's all put Ghana first and help him achieve the dreams and aspirations and all the big plans he has for the nation. Congratulations to everybody,” he added.

By Francis Addo