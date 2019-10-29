MZDRU To host ‘Emmanuel Smith Live In Concert’

Mz Dru

Drusilla Lartey, popularly known by her stage name Mz Dru, a radio and TV presenter, voice over artist and lifestyle Vlogger will on Sunday November 3, 2019 host an event.

The event organised by Ghanaian-born UK based singer and songwriter Emmanuel Smith who was part of the finalist on ‘The Voice UK’ 2019 will be held at Indigo at the 02, London and will have anointed voices from Ghana and UK, USA like Joe Mettle, Campus Rush from Canada among other spirit-filled gospel ministers.

The young artiste who has shared the stage with the likes of Stellar Award-winning Jason Nelson, US-based Todd Galberth and other great personalities, was part of the contestants on the ITV hit show ‘The Voice UK’,

The Lewisham-bred psalmist was propelled to the attention of a mainstream audience, when he performed on the coveted main stage at ‘Big Church Day Out’ and ‘Festival of Life UK’ held at the ExCel London.

Emmanuel is inviting all music lovers to get tickets of the event at THE02CO.UK and Reevotickets.com

Emmanuel Smith is inspired by God, his mother and he is a big fan of Sonnie Badu and Joe Mettle. He has released three captivating singles which are ‘Weather’, ‘Coming Up’ and ‘Asore ye de’, which are available on all online music shops.