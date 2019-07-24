Tiwa Savage rents entire cinema for son to watch 'The Lion King'

Nigerian vocalist, Tiwa Savage rented a whole cinema for her child Jamil and his friends to celebrate his birthday yesterday, the artiste uncovered on her social media page.

Jamil was celebrating his fourth birthday and the celebration had been holding since the day began as a party had before held at an area.

The young boy was seen with Davido’s daughter at the birthday party as the pair embraced each other as great friends.

His mom later took him and his friends to an undisclosed cinema to watch the new Beyonce’s motion picture, Lion King.

Tiwa posted a video of her in a cinema with her son’s friends enjoying the most-talked-about movie.

Her move drew blended responses from social media users and they lauded her.

Posting a picture on social media, she captioned it: “Olaoluwakintan may you be great, kind and loving. May your days be Long. May you call His name Jesus Christ all the days of your life. Happy Birthday JamJam. I love you more than life itself.” (below)

