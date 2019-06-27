Giovani Caleb Wins Pav Ansah Communicator Award

Giovani Caleb

Astute Ghanaian broadcaster and MC, Giovani Caleb last weekend at the just ended Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Awards 2019 beat off stiff competition from very known and hardworking broadcasters like Dr Abeiku Aggrey Santana, Lawyer Samson Lardy Anyenini and Asare Kwaku Adjei.

Named in memory of Paul Archibald Vianney Ansah, this award recognizes a communication professional who is an opinion leader with the most positive outreach and an inspirator with the most influence.

The category was touted by many as the group of the titans as all the nominees over the period of years have worked very hard to achieve many successes.

Bearer of multiple laurels including RTP Late Afternoon Show Host of the Year 2016 and 2017 and Best Male MC of the Year 2018, the versatile and affable Giovani Caleb was also the co-host of DUVET, which airs on GH One TV, and caters to love and relationships.

Caleb is widely deemed as a pioneering force among the new generation of broadcasters, and has over the years, built a reputation as a powerful voice in the Ghanaian media space, having taken on varying mandates including as-as radio host, Programs Manager both at Y FM and Live FM, brand ambassador for Malta Guinness among other things.

As Master of Ceremonies, he has compered high-profile events including Ghana Club 100 Awards, talent show MTN Hitmaker, and the AFRIMA Music Village show (2018).

An alumnus of the University of Ghana, Caleb holds a Bachelors Degree in Psychology and Linguistics a Diploma (HRM) from the Institute of Commercial Marketers-UK. His talent and charisma have been touted by many, and he arrives as a strong addition to the outfit, having racked up several years of experience and steadily becoming a top-tier name and a trusted hand behind the consoles as well as a beloved voice behind the microphone.

Giovani Caleb is currently the host of 3 FM’s flagship show #3FMDRIVE which is aired on weekdays 2pm to 5:30pms.