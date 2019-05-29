Nominations For 2019 Ghana Music Awards UK Open On 30th May

Organisers of Ghana Music Awards UK have officially announced the opening of nominations for the 4th edition through all their social media handles.

The organisers in a post stated that this year's edition will be a battle between music giants as the nominations for the 4th edition of the awards begins from 30th May 2019 to 28th June 2019.

In a phone conversation with Alordia,the Chief Executive Officer of the event house, unlike last year where they had an official press conference in Ghana and main launch in London, they have decided to have the main launch in Ghana this year rather.

“We want every nominee and industry person to be part of the event so we have decided to have the official launch in Ghana, before the official launch, the jury would have finished their work and we would know the nominees for the various categories nominated and be able to engage the nominees better," he noted.

Musicians whose work fall within the calendar year from 1st April 2018 to 30th April 2019 would have to send their work to [email protected] or visit www.gmauk.co.uk/submission; from 30th May.