I Slept With A Married Musician— Pamela Odame Watara

Busty model and video vixen Pamela Odame Watara has opened up on her love and sex life on the Delay Show including having sex with one of the seven musicians she starred in their music videos.

The 23-year-old model although denied having had sexual relations with any of the artistes but conceded after the host, Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay) suggested to her she knew two of the musicians she slept with.

Watara mentioned that she had featured in music videos of “Captain Planet, Joey B, Sarkodie, Coded and other three musicians who are not big.”

“Out of these seven musicians, how many did you have sex with?” Delay quizzed.

The model smiled, giggled and answered “none of them” but backtracked after Delay pushed her.

“Just one,” a rather sober Watara said.

Asked if the said musician is married and indeed if she knew about his marital status, Watara responded, “I didn’t really know.”

According to her, she dated the musician in question for two months after they shot the video.

“He didn’t promise me love. He was calling to check up on me and sometimes, I could tell him I was broke. He could come pick me up for outing, send me back home and give me some money,” she noted.

Pamela Odame Watara also revealed that she ditched her boyfriend for wanting to be the only one in her life.

According to Pamela, she was still struggling to establish herself financially to want to settle for just one man.

Pamela mentioned that she jilted the said boyfriend after she got a new job and a “sugar daddy” who gave her a better accommodation.

“I’m no longer dating the guy who gave me my first accommodation at Taifa” she said. “We dated for 8 month before breaking up. He gave me a lot of pressure and wanted to be the only one.”

She also told Delay that her now ex- boyfriend was the one who advised her to go into modelling. Having advised her to venture into that field, he created an Instagram account for her so she could brand herself well and upload pictures of herself online.

Pamela intimated she has had to depend on men for survival because life has not been rosy.

Watch full interview below;