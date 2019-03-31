Following a night where Ghanaian artistes were honoured as we celebrated Ghanaian music under the year 2018 in review, ModerGhana entertainment has compiled the list of all winners at the just ended ‘3 Music Awards 2019’.
At an award Ceremony held at the Fantasy Dome on March 30, 2019, different artists from the different genres of music in the country received awards for their efforts towards entertaining and educating people in Ghana, around Africa, and across the globe.
Despite Shatta Wale picking up most of the awards on the night, a good number of musicians also got awarded for their efforts towards promoting and growing the music industry. Stonebwoy, Kumai Eugene, King Promise, Adina, and several others also got rewarded on the night.
Below is the full list of award winners on the night;
Male Act Of The Year – Shatta Wale
Song Of The Year – Shatta Wale (My Level)
Most Viral Song Of The Year – Shatta Wale (Gringo)
Collaboration Of The Year – Kwesi Arthur (Grind Day Remix ft. Sarkodie/Medikal
Gospel Act Of The Year – Bethel Revival Choir
Highlife Song Of The Year – Kuami Eugene (Wish Me Well)
Next Rated Act of The Year – Kofi Mole
Dj Of The Year – Dj Virusky
Breakthrough Act Of The Year – Wendy Shay
Hiplife Song Of The Year – King Promise (CCTV Ft. R2bees)
Reggae Dancehall Song Of The Year – Shatta Wale (Gringo)
Full List Of Winners At 3 Music Awards 2019
Following a night where Ghanaian artistes were honoured as we celebrated Ghanaian music under the year 2018 in review, ModerGhana entertainment has compiled the list of all winners at the just ended ‘3 Music Awards 2019’.
At an award Ceremony held at the Fantasy Dome on March 30, 2019, different artists from the different genres of music in the country received awards for their efforts towards entertaining and educating people in Ghana, around Africa, and across the globe.
Despite Shatta Wale picking up most of the awards on the night, a good number of musicians also got awarded for their efforts towards promoting and growing the music industry. Stonebwoy, Kumai Eugene, King Promise, Adina, and several others also got rewarded on the night.
Below is the full list of award winners on the night;