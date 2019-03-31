Modern Ghana logo

Celebrity | Mar 31, 2019

Full List Of Winners At 3 Music Awards 2019

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Following a night where Ghanaian artistes were honoured as we celebrated Ghanaian music under the year 2018 in review, ModerGhana entertainment has compiled the list of all winners at the just ended ‘3 Music Awards 2019’.

At an award Ceremony held at the Fantasy Dome on March 30, 2019, different artists from the different genres of music in the country received awards for their efforts towards entertaining and educating people in Ghana, around Africa, and across the globe.

Despite Shatta Wale picking up most of the awards on the night, a good number of musicians also got awarded for their efforts towards promoting and growing the music industry. Stonebwoy, Kumai Eugene, King Promise, Adina, and several others also got rewarded on the night.

Below is the full list of award winners on the night;

  • Male Act Of The Year – Shatta Wale
  • Song Of The Year – Shatta Wale (My Level)
  • Most Viral Song Of The Year – Shatta Wale (Gringo)
  • Collaboration Of The Year – Kwesi Arthur (Grind Day Remix ft. Sarkodie/Medikal
  • Gospel Act Of The Year – Bethel Revival Choir
  • Highlife Song Of The Year – Kuami Eugene (Wish Me Well)
  • Next Rated Act of The Year – Kofi Mole
  • Dj Of The Year – Dj Virusky
  • Breakthrough Act Of The Year – Wendy Shay
  • Hiplife Song Of The Year – King Promise (CCTV Ft. R2bees)
  • Reggae Dancehall Song Of The Year – Shatta Wale (Gringo)
  • Producer Of The Year – MOG Beatz
  • Legendary Awards – J.A Adofo
  • Digital Act Of The Year – Shatta Wale
  • Afrobeats Song Of The Year – Stonebwoy (Bawasaba)
  • Highlife Act Of The Year – Kuami Eugene
  • Best GH. INTL Act Of The Year - Rocky Dawuni
  • Fan Army Of The Year – Shatta Movement
  • Reggae Dancehall Act Of The Year – Shatta Wale
  • Best Female Act – Adina
  • Video Of The Year – Shatta Wale (Gringo)
  • Legendary Award – Professor Kofi Abraham
  • Hiplife/Hip Hop Act Of The Year – Medikal
  • Album Of The Year – Epistles Of Mama (Stonebwoy)
  • African Act Of The Year – Victor AD
  • Hip Hop Song Of The Year – Joey B (Stables)
  • Most Streamed Artiste On Boomplay - Stonebwoy

