2018 AFRIMA: M.anifest Wins Best Artiste in African Hip Hop

Rapper star, Kwame Ametepee Tsikata, aka M.anifest last night won the Best artiste in African Hip Hop award at the recently held All Africa Music Awards in Ghana.

The rap sensation won the award with his song 'Mene Woaa' which features King Promise.

The category had great contenders like Black M – Mama (Guinea), Cassper Nyovest – Ksazobalit (South Africa), Falz – Next ft Maleek Berry & Medikal (Nigeria), Khaligraph Jones – Rider ft Petra (Kenya) and Kwesta – Spirit ft Wale (South Africa).

MHD – Bodyguard ft Sidiki Diabaté (Senegal), Muslim – Aji M3aya, Nadia Nakai & Frank Casino – Money Calling, Shane Eagle – Let it Flow(South Africa) and Sofiane – Arafricain ft Maître Gims.

M.anifest has etched his name in the annals of Ghanaian music. He also had prominence on the African continent when it comes to rap music and lyricism.

His Afrocentric approach to arts and the depth of his lyrical content keep sets him apart from his contenders.

Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, King Promise, Sarkodie, Guilty Beatz and Kidi won various awards out of 36 categories.

All Africa Music Awards (also referred to as AFRIMA) is an annual award show.

The event was established by the International Committee AFRIMA, in collaboration with the African Union (AU) to reward and celebrate musical works, talents and creativity around the African continent while promoting the African cultural heritage.

It’s pioneer Awards show was held in 2014.