Gospel Artist Maame Serwaah Gives to Akropong School for the Blind

UK based Ghanaian gospel artist Maame Serwaah has donated to the Akropong school for the blind musical department.

The pupils of the Akropong school for the blind showed extreme enthusiasm with gratitude towards Maame Serwaah’s benevolence.

The items which includes white stick, mp3 players, drum pedals, audio recorders,trumpet,tumborine ,talking clocks, talking calculator,microphone ,stands, bricks and snacks is to help the institution give better care to the children musical department.

Maame Serwaah was able to provide eighteen items from the list of 21 items that the school authority provided to her.

She also performed one of her popular songs on her garments of praise album, "Papaye" with the students.

The gospel artist urged other musicians indicating, "that if God gives you gift and you get benefits from it you must also give back to the society in a form of donation especially giving to the less privilege in the society.”

Receiving the items, the Headmistress of Akropong school for the Blind, Mahela Narh said the school is very overwhelmed and appreciate the benevolence showed by Maame serwaah to the institution.

In attendance were the host of 'Nsem Pii' show on Happy FM, Pastor Nyansa Boakwa and the General Overseer and Founder of Prayer Palace, Prophet Emmanuel Adjei.