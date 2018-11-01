3music Awards Makes A Return

Accra, 1st Nov, 2018 – The annual 3Music Awards is making a return.

The awards return to the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair Centre on March 16, 2019. It is happening on the heels of last year’s successful run at the same venue.

Organizers say 3Music Awards 2019 will feature some new changes and addition. The awards will feature a number of events including a live nomination show and a night dedicated to legends, 3Music Legends.

The awards categories have also grown to include more genre and song-specific categories. The first edition of the awards had more act-specific categories, organizers have clarified.

The various social media categories have all morphed into the Digital Act of the Year category, which will reward the best use of social and online media by talents to acquire the biggest fanbase, drive interactivity and social impact. Fan Army of the Year returns with much more excitement. The winning Fan Army gets an opportunity to stage a concert to be headlined by their talent at the Fantasy Dome later in the year.

Voting mechanics for the 2019 3Music Awards will see some changes as well. Prominently, it will feature innovation that measures comments, hashtags, social media updates, mobile IVR and texts to short codes across two voting blocs, the public & the awarding Academy.

Commenting on this development, CEO of 3Music Awards, Sadiq Abdulai Abu, indicated that, “consistent with our positioning of being here for the music and also as the biggest music awards stage, the 3Music Awards 2019 wants to be all what today’s music represents providing a much more expansive and inclusive platform to celebrate outstanding artistry, the sound, the talents, the fans, the impact of technology, the media, social impact and most importantly legends in the business.”

Commenting on the return of the awards to the Fantasy Dome, Fantasy Entertainment CEO, Leslie Quaynor stated that “We are so pleased that the 3Music Awards will be returning to their roots the Fantasy Dome for the biggest celebration of music and entertainment, prestigious events like the 3Music Awards and all the events that has happened at the Fantasy Dome in the past few months not only reconfirm our status as the biggest and most ideal events location, but the most convenient and beneficial for event producers. We look forward to rolling out the red carpet for one of the music industry’s most entertaining nights.”

3Music will in the next few weeks engage with stakeholders to collate and put out nominees on all creative pieces released between 1st November, 2017 and 31st October, 2018. Nominees will be announced on 18th January, 2019.

Further details regarding the awards will be communicated to the media at a press engagement event on

Thursday, 8th November, 2019.

ABOUT 3MUSIC

A spin-off of music media brand 3Music, it debuted in March, 2018 to celebrate achievements in music and entertainment. The first annual 3Music Awards featured exciting performances from Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Joe Mettle and other notable Ghanaian music headliners.

Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, the late Ebony, Becca, and Kumi Guitar were some of the award winners on the night. #3MusicAwards2019 will be produced by 3Music, Fantasy Dome in collaboration with other partners.