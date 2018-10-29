SHS student Chikel Baby grabs 3 nominations in Central Music Awards(CMA)

The Mando Senior High School 3rd year student Doris Inkoom well known as Chikel Baby has been nominated in this year’s 7th Edition of Central music awards.

The 17-year-old who has been the hottest teenage songstress for the past 7 months after Exgee entertainment discovered her grabs three nominations for herself self on her first appearance on the regional awards scheme as best new artiste.

The SHS student surprised the people of Central Region and the entire nation as she is set to battle out the same award with Patapaa the one corner hitmaker,Okortor Perry and rest in the category of Hiplife song of the year.

Below are her nominations

Best New artiste Best Female Vocalist and Best hiplife song of the year with her powerful tune pressure

Chikel Baby broke to the music scene she claimed to be possessed by the spirit that of Ebony. When the news broke up Bullet former artiste of Ebony reacted to the claims when he wrote on his Facebook wall how Ghanaians want him to sign the 17-year-old singer.

Chikel is massively working hard and with this short time has managed to release classic tunes like Allo pastor, Pressure, Free chop and latest to it is the Enemies which you can't stop listening and will defiantly become one of your favorite songs after adding to your playlist.