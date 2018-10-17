Photos: Stonebwoy's sister ties the knot with military man

Sara Satekla, the younger sister of award-winning dancehall act, Stonebwoy, is married. The sister of the dancehall act married her military police boyfriend, Bright Ahenkorah, over the weekend.

The ceremony took place at the Weekend Events Center on the Afariwa road in Community 21, Tema on Saturday, October 13, 2018.

It was attended by the Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, and his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla.

Also present were family members and friends of the couple. There was also a heavy military presence.

Stonebwoy, congratulating his sister in a post on Instagram said, "After All Only You Can Make Yourself Happy!! @she_loves_stonebwoyb @louisa_10 At kid sis’ ceremony @sara_satekla God Bless Ur Union!!".

