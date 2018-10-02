Van Vicker Attends D.A.D. Movie Premiere & Wema Sepetu's Birthday Party in Tanzania

African celebrated actor Van Vicker attended the premiere of a movie he co-produced titled ‘Day After Death (D.A.D) in Tazania over the weekend.

The versatile actor also used the opportunity to join a number of stars in celebrating one of Tanzanian’s screen goddess actress Wema Sepetu affectionately known as Tz Sweetheart on her 29th birthday at Mlinani City, Tanzania .

The movie which features Wema Sepetu, Van Vicker’s daughter J'dyl and Van Vicker himself was shot in 2015 and was supposed to be released this year on Valentine’s Day but didn’t happen due to unforseen circumstances.

In an interview with Van Vicker, he said that he is overwhelmed with the positive response and the great reception offered him by the people of Tanzania.

He revealed that he has plans of going back to shoot another movie in Tanzania latest by January.

Ghana's Van Vicker directed and produced D.A.D. in collaboration with Wema Sepetu's production house called Endless Times.

Apart from Van Vicker who attended Wema Sepetu's, birthday, other renowned stars were also present including African celebrated superstar Diamond Platnumz.