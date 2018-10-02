Creative Arts Council Receives 2.4m From Gov’t

President of the Creative Arts Council, Mark Okraku Mantey has revealed that the government has released some funds to the creative arts body.

The money, according to the council’s president, is aimed at helping the Creative Arts Council start some of its numerous projects.

Catherine Afeku, Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture in March last year inaugurated the Creative Arts Council, headed by Mark Okraku Mantey.

Also appointed to the Council was Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, daughter of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and actress Bibi Bright as Secretary.

Since its inauguration, not much had been heard from the council with many industry persons concluding that it was just a façade by the government to create the impression it cared about the sector.

But speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM with Andy Dosty, Mr Mantey said the council is beginning to get the needed resources to start its work.

Key among the projects the Creative Arts Council president is looking at starting is a promise to build an ultra-modern recording studio before the end of the four-year-rule of the reigning New Patriotic Party (NPP).

L-R: Mark Okraku Mantey, Catherine Afeku, Gyankroma Akufo Addo and Bibi Bright

The funds, Mr Mantey said will, more importantly, facilitate the passage of the Creative Arts Bill.

He noted that the Creative Arts Bill will pave way for the formation of the Creative Arts Fund. The creation of the fund will enable the council and the government do more projects to aid the growth of the creative arts industry.

Mark Okraku Mantey revealed that the money released to the council is enough to purchase land as well as begin the construction of the ultra-modern studio as promised.

“…With the monies that we are getting, we can afford to buy the land and begin the building this year. We will buy the land and start the building this year…,” he said.

Even though he did not disclose the amount of money they’ve received from the government so far on Daybreak Hitz, he had made an initial statement concerning a â‚µ2.4 million budgetary allocation by the government to the Creative Arts Council on Showbiz A-Z on Joy FM.

While many arms of the industry may seem disappointed in the Creative Arts Council’s decision to start a studio project, Mr Mantey stressed that measures are in place to ensure that all other sectors are attended to.

He revealed that there are discussions with the EXIM Bank to support other sectors of the industry with loans to execute their projects.

“…EXIM means Exports and Imports so you must make sure that your product is exportable so that you can come and pay EXIM Bank. We will talk to the film and fashion sectors to find out what their challenges are…,” Mark Okraku Mantey said.

The Creative Arts Council president hinted that there is the possibility that the ultra-modern studio will be constructed at the outskirt of Accra.