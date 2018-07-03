YFM Celebrates 10 Years Of Radio Broadcasting

YFM last Friday launched its 10th anniversary celebrations dubbed '[email protected]' at the Accra Mall.

The launch attracted a large number of the station's loyal listeners, clients, musicians and a section of the music stakeholders.

Presenters like Nokus, Ms Naa, Eddy Blay, Trigmatic and DJ Killer Fingers, who have been with the station from the beginning, were also present at the launch.

Speaking at the launch, Ernest Boateng, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Global Media Alliance Group, operators of the station, said since the establishment of the station, YFM has climbed the media ladder of success, becoming the number one youth station in Ghana currently, making the YFM brand a very powerful one.

He stated that as part of the '[email protected]' celebrations, there are going to be 10 major events, including some corporate social responsibility activities, with the biggest event happening at the end of the year.

According to him, some of the events that will take place during the celebration include 'Area Codes', 'Slum Invasion', 'Loud In GH', among others.

Mr Boateng added, “Since the station was established by the Global Media Alliance (GMA) Group in 2008, YFM has grown to become the most listened radio station in the country. The station has climbed the media ladder of success, becoming the number one youth station in Ghana currently.”

“YFM has over the years groomed and trained various individuals who are currently working with other brands across the country. YFM looks forward to training and churning out more professionals for the industry,” he pointed out.

The CEO commended the hardworking and dedicated staff, management and clients for making the 10-year journey an exciting and intriguing one.