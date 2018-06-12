You’re Nothing But A Cheat - Joyce Blessing Fires At Kwesi Ernest

The rift between gospel musician Joyce Blessing and her former manager Kwesi Ernest seems not to be resolving any time soon.

The artiste who once said on The Delay Show that Kwesi Ernest wasn't the source of her success in music, has recently revealed that the CEO of Media Excel, is a cheat.

She recounted an instance where Kwesi charged a huge sum of money from someone who needed her service but reported to her a lesser amount.

“We went for a programme and I was asked to perform for two days. The money I was provided was not enough so I was arguing with the pastor who booked us for the programme. Not knowing, the pastor had paid Ernest more than what he had told me,” she disclosed on Kasapa FM.

According Joyce, Kwesi Ernest, after they parting with her, asked some radio presenters and DJs to stop playing her songs on the radio.

“How can you say I have released three albums without getting them to the limelight? That literally means Zylofon has made a big mistake for signing me. I have never talked ill about you but you always paint me black to everyone,” she added.

She said, she, together with her husband Dave, borrowed money from people to invest in her music career, reiterating that Kwesi was not part of the struggle they went through.

Dave & Joyce Blessing

“I can count the number of times Media Excel took me to the studio to record my songs. That won’t be more than three times. Kwesi Ernest only has links with people in the media,” she added.

Not long ago, Ernest Kwesi in an interview with Graphic Showbiz said it was a bad decision for artistes who were doing well with certain record labels to walk away.

He cited examples of artistes whose exit from record labels has yielded good results for their music trade.

“Joyce Blessing was doing great with Media Excel and now that she has found her way to Zylofon, she has released about three albums and she is still not doing well,” he noted.

Kwesi also stated that Cecilia Marfo was doing so well till her husband started managing her.

Kwesi Ernest – CEO of Media Excel

“Wutah finally had to come back together and with Praye, you should see the euphoria in the auditorium when they came on stage at this year's Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, they don't need anybody to advise them to come back together,” he further stated.

Joyce Blessing parted ways with Media Excel in 2017 and joined Zylofon Music record label few months later.

–

By: Kwame Dazie/citinewsroom/citinewsroom.com/Ghana