I Paid For Ebony's Casket And Mortuary Expenses – Dr Lawrence Tetteh Blows Own Trumpet?

Dr Lawrence Tetteh, founder of UK-based World Miracle Outreach has said that he paid for the casket of the late musician, Ebony.

Apart from the casket, the renowned preacher, who met the singer days before she passed, also revealed that he took care of the mortuary bills.

Delivering a sermon at the funeral of the late musician at the forecourt of the State House on Saturday, the preacher said he did all that because of the love he had for the singer.

According to Dr Tetteh, it was not his plan to make public how much he had spent on the funeral of Ebony.

He said he paid for the casket and mortuary expenses “not because I didn’t know what to do with money” but just to show “we love you [Ebony].”

The preacher noted that it was very sad and disappointing that someone’s daughter had passed and some entertainment personalities were using it to make themselves popular.

The preacher and the late musician met at the Hungarian Embassy in Accra two days before she died.

Touching of that encounter, Dr Lawrence Tetteh said he advised Ebony about her dressing and lyrics.

“Ebony was receptive,” he said.

Ebony, born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, was killed in a gory accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi highway. She was returning to Accra after visiting her mother on February 8.

Her childhood friend and assistant, Franky Kuri, and their bodyguard also died in the crash.

She will be laid to rest at the Osu Cemetary.