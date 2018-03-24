Stop Scoring Popularity With Ebony’s Death – Lawrence Tetteh Blasts “Insensitive” Celebrities

Dr. Lawrence Tetteh has lambasted celebrities and musicians who are using Ebony’s death to their own advantage.

According to him, through their social media posts, the celebrities seem insensitive, and are feigning sympathy with the family.

Against this background, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh advised the celebrities to do fight for their own salvation with fear and trembling because they don’t know when they will also die.

He added that rather than being scared of prophesies that they are going to die, the celebrities should rather focus on having a good relationship with God.

Dr. Lawrence Tetteh said again that no one has the keys to heaven, but only God; therefore the musicians must learn a lesson from Ebony’s death.

“Some musicians and celebrities are using Ebony’s death to make yourselves popular. How could you do this when someone’s child has died in such a painful manner?”

“One day you will also die, everybody will die, no one will turn into a stone. Even the prophets who have said you will die will also die,” Lawrence Tetteh said.

He advised them to seek God now and fight for their own salvation with fear and trembling.