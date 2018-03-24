Sad Day As Ghanaians Bid Ebony Reigns Goodbye Forever

Today, March 24, 2018, will go down as one of the saddest days in the life of some Ghanaians, and the Ghana Music Industry.

The late Ebony Reigns will be laid to rest today at the Osu Cemetery after a funeral service to be held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

Ghanaians will miss the 20-year-old musician who took the music industry by storm within a spate of two years.

Her hit songs ‘Maame Hw3’, ‘Hustle’, ‘Sponsor’, and the many others are still enjoying massive airplay.

Despite all the controversies that surrounded her short but successful career, Ebony was focused, and never shifted from her career dream. Who would not miss Ebony?

She died painfully on February 8, 2018, on the Sunyani-Kumasi Highway in a gory accident which also claimed the lives of her bodyguard, and personal assitant.

Meanwhile, the bodyguard, Lance Corporal Vondee Francis Atsu, was buried yesterday, March 23, 2018 in Mafi Adidome, in the Volta Region.

Franky Kuri was buried earlier in March.

