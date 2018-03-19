Ebony's Tribute Concert Useless - Shatta Wale Jabs Bullet Again

Controversial Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale, has described the upcoming tribute concert in memory of the late Ebony Reigns as 'useless'.

The tribute concert has been slated for March 23, at the Trade Fair Center, by Ebony’s management, Ruff Town Records, led by Bullet.

The event is to honour the memory of the young dancehall diva, Ebony Reigns.

But in an interview on Peace FM's Entertainment Review on Saturday, Shatta Wale said the concert was useless, and that the organizers are simply looking at enriching themselves with it.

He also denied ever being contacted about the concert, despite many rumours that he was charging to perform at the event.

Though Ruff Town Records have explained that proceeds will go into a foundation they have started in Ebony's honour, Shatta maintained that it was useless adding that they wanted to find a cheap way of making money off her death.

Some of the artistes billed to perform at the event include: Kofi Kinaata, Becca, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, VIP, R2Bees, Edem, Shatta Wale, and Efya.

Shatta Wale was missing from the list and subsequent post on Facebook by Bullet that some artistes were 'hypocrites' for demanding for money before performing at the tribute concert led to some social media pointing accusing fingers at the Dancehall King.

This led to Shatta Wale “exploding” and calling Bullet names on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Ebony’s final funeral rites have been slated for March 24, at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

She will be buried at the Osu Cemetery