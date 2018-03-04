Powerful: Late Ebony Grabs Whooping 6 Nominations At VGMA 2018

Dancehall empress, the late Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, popularly called Ebony Reigns has grabbed a whooping six (6) nominations at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) 2018.

The organisers of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Charter-House Ghana have released the list of nominees for this year’s edition and checks by www.EbonyGh.Com shows Ebony had 6 nominations.

The ‘Poison’ hit-maker will face fierce competition for the topmost award from the likes of Sarkodie, Joe Mettle, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale, who after four years of being blacklisted by the board for denigrating the scheme is back into the race.

However, according to music lovers, mostly Ghanaians who have followed the dancehall diva’s work are full of hopes that Ebony is second to none for the ultimate prize.

See all the six categories Ebony had been nominated for,

Highlife Song Of the Year

Hustle – Ebony

Dream – Kumi Guitar

Bronya – Wutah

Odo – Kidi

Angela – Kuami Eugene

Over – R2bees

2. Afro Pop Song of the Year

Makoma – Adina

Oh Yeah – King Promise

Say You Love Me – Kidi

Sing My Name – Mzvee

Jennifer Lomotey – Kurl Songz

Sponsor – Ebony

My Baby – Magnom

Come From Afar – Stonebwoy

3. Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year

Shatta Wale

Ebony

Stonebwoy

Mzvee

4. Album of the Year

Epistles of Mama – Stonebwoy

Highest – Sarkodie

Daavi – Mzvee

Bonyfied – Ebony

5. Song of the Year

Joe Mettle – Bo No Nii

Shatta Wale – Ayoo

King Promise – Oh yeah

Sarkodie ft Runtown – Painkiller

Patapaa – One Corner

Ebony – Sponsor

Kuami Eugene – Angela

Kidi – Odo

Shatta Wale ft The Militants -Taking Over

Fancy Gandam ft Sarkodie -Total Cheat

Magnom – My Baby

Captain Planet ft Kofi Kinaata – Obi Agi Obi Girl

Wutah – Bronya

6. Artiste of the Year

Joe Mettle

Ebony

Shatta Wale

Sarkodie

Stonebwoy