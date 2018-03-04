Powerful: Late Ebony Grabs Whooping 6 Nominations At VGMA 2018
ebonygh.com
Ebony
Dancehall empress, the late Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, popularly called Ebony Reigns has grabbed a whooping six (6) nominations at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) 2018.
The organisers of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Charter-House Ghana have released the list of nominees for this year’s edition and checks by www.EbonyGh.Com shows Ebony had 6 nominations.
However, the ‘Poison’ hit-maker will face fierce competition from the likes of Sarkodie, Joe Mettle, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale who is back into the race for the topmost award.
The ‘Poison’ hit-maker will face fierce competition for the topmost award from the likes of Sarkodie, Joe Mettle, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale, who after four years of being blacklisted by the board for denigrating the scheme is back into the race.
However, according to music lovers, mostly Ghanaians who have followed the dancehall diva’s work are full of hopes that Ebony is second to none for the ultimate prize.
See all the six categories Ebony had been nominated for,
Highlife Song Of the Year
Hustle – Ebony Dream – Kumi Guitar Bronya – Wutah Odo – Kidi Angela – Kuami Eugene Over – R2bees 2. Afro Pop Song of the Year Makoma – Adina Oh Yeah – King Promise Say You Love Me – Kidi Sing My Name – Mzvee Jennifer Lomotey – Kurl Songz Sponsor – Ebony My Baby – Magnom Come From Afar – Stonebwoy 3. Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year Shatta Wale Ebony Stonebwoy Mzvee 4. Album of the Year Epistles of Mama – Stonebwoy Highest – Sarkodie Daavi – Mzvee Bonyfied – Ebony 5. Song of the Year Joe Mettle – Bo No Nii Shatta Wale – Ayoo King Promise – Oh yeah Sarkodie ft Runtown – Painkiller Patapaa – One Corner Ebony – Sponsor Kuami Eugene – Angela Kidi – Odo Shatta Wale ft The Militants -Taking Over Fancy Gandam ft Sarkodie -Total Cheat Magnom – My Baby Captain Planet ft Kofi Kinaata – Obi Agi Obi Girl
Wutah – Bronya 6. Artiste of the Year Joe Mettle Ebony Shatta Wale Sarkodie Stonebwoy
Powerful: Late Ebony Grabs Whooping 6 Nominations At VGMA 2018
Dancehall empress, the late Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, popularly called Ebony Reigns has grabbed a whooping six (6) nominations at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) 2018.
The organisers of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Charter-House Ghana have released the list of nominees for this year’s edition and checks by www.EbonyGh.Com shows Ebony had 6 nominations.
However, the ‘Poison’ hit-maker will face fierce competition from the likes of Sarkodie, Joe Mettle, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale who is back into the race for the topmost award.
The ‘Poison’ hit-maker will face fierce competition for the topmost award from the likes of Sarkodie, Joe Mettle, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale, who after four years of being blacklisted by the board for denigrating the scheme is back into the race.
However, according to music lovers, mostly Ghanaians who have followed the dancehall diva’s work are full of hopes that Ebony is second to none for the ultimate prize.
See all the six categories Ebony had been nominated for,
Hustle – Ebony
Dream – Kumi Guitar
Bronya – Wutah
Odo – Kidi
Angela – Kuami Eugene
Over – R2bees
2. Afro Pop Song of the Year
Makoma – Adina
Oh Yeah – King Promise
Say You Love Me – Kidi
Sing My Name – Mzvee
Jennifer Lomotey – Kurl Songz
Sponsor – Ebony
My Baby – Magnom
Come From Afar – Stonebwoy
3. Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year
Shatta Wale
Ebony
Stonebwoy
Mzvee
4. Album of the Year
Epistles of Mama – Stonebwoy
Highest – Sarkodie
Daavi – Mzvee
Bonyfied – Ebony
5. Song of the Year
Joe Mettle – Bo No Nii
Shatta Wale – Ayoo
King Promise – Oh yeah
Sarkodie ft Runtown – Painkiller
Patapaa – One Corner
Ebony – Sponsor
Kuami Eugene – Angela
Kidi – Odo
Shatta Wale ft The Militants -Taking Over
Fancy Gandam ft Sarkodie -Total Cheat
Magnom – My Baby
Captain Planet ft Kofi Kinaata – Obi Agi Obi Girl
Wutah – Bronya
6. Artiste of the Year
Joe Mettle
Ebony
Shatta Wale
Sarkodie
Stonebwoy