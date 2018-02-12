Fox FM Grabs President’s Special Award

FOX FM's positive contribution towards the growth of radio in the country has been recognised and duly-rewarded, as the station has won the 2017 President's Special Award.

The top radio station was presented with the enviable prize during the 22nd Ghana Journalists' Association (GJA) Awards ceremony.

Fox FM was established about 18 years ago and the station has since that long period paid its dues by contributing positively towards the growth of the radio industry.

Fox FM has always been on top with regards to the radio stations that are making it big in Kumasi and Ghana, in general.

The station can boast of seasoned journalists and radio broadcasters like Poku Afriyie, Rockson Adjei Yeboah, Kwaku Kyeremanten Nkansah aka KK, Oheneba Nana Asiedu, Frankie Taylor, Mmranteehene, Loving Cee and Osemapanii.

In a chat with BEATWAVES, the General Manager of Fox FM, Peter Nana Akwasi Sarpong, could not hide his joy, stressing that the award clearly shows that Fox FM is a major force to reckon with in the radio arena.

According to him, the station has executed its core mandate of informing, educating and entertaining its millions of listeners across the country and beyond.

Nana Akwasi Sarpong said the award will not make Fox FM feel complacent, promising that the station would continue to serve its diverse listeners with best programmes as always.