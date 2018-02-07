Afia Schwarzenegger Explains Why Her Marriage To Abrokwah Was Illegal

Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has revealed that an alleged marriage certificate she received in recently, suggests she was technically never married to her estranged husband.

She says her lawyers have just gotten hold of a marriage certificate supposed to be hers, but which bears a different date of marriage.

The comedienne who is separated since last year is in court over issues of abuse and threat against her by Mr Abrokwah.

“I just found out with the help of my lawyers that my marriage to Abrokwah was illegal. I want people to ask and find out why we were married on the 22nd of October but our marriage certificate says 1st of October,” she revealed.

She told Andy Dosty in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, “I just found out with my lawyers that Abrokwah was never my legally married husband. Never!”

According to the controversial TV personality, she did not receive her marriage certificate on the day of marriage because the South African Pastor who, whose name she gave as Desmond Aubrey Suaz, told her there was a bit of challenge.

“The Pastor told me that there was some misunderstanding and my husband will explain it to me,” she said.

She is certain that these documents along with a host of others will be presented in court in the next court session to help determine if her marriage was staged by her husband to take advantage of her.

Afia Schwarzenegger also insisted she was not an adulterous woman.

According to her, at the time she went in for another man, she had returned Abrokwah’s customary marriage drinks, which in her culture signifies the end of a marriage.