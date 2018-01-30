Smoothkiss is back with a new wave – “Mawobe”.

Another street song well written and professionally rendered for your listening pleasure.

This is coming owing to the success of his previous hit “Wura” while it is still on heavy rotation on numerous radio stations nationwide.

The Bugatti Records artiste makes no mistake as he employs the professionalism of Apek along side himself on the Drums.

Also his prolific sound engineer “AngelSounds” who takes the Mixing and Mastering credit of this potential classic laced with watered down lyrics.

Download and enjoy

DOWNLOAD SmoothKiss – Mawobe (Prod. Apek & SmoothKiss)

DIRECT DL: https://cloudup.com/files/iZ9S6jrqxAq/download

STREAM: https://cloudup.com/cMNuN0GArhm