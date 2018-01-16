MUSIGA Justifies Why There Was No Gospel Song On Its Top 20 Most Played Songs

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has explained that, no gospel song featured on the list of Top 20 Most Played Songs on Radio because averagely radio stations air less of them.

Last Friday, at a press soiree, the musician’s body released a list of the most played songs on radio. The research was carried out by Kisema, a logging system company in Ghana.

Many critics have expressed surprise at the absence of a gospel song especially last year's artiste of the year Joe Mettle’s ‘Bo No Ni’ in the list.

Most have doubted the outcome of the research by Kisema describing it as bias and not representative of what really is on the ground.

However, Mr Adu Poku, Head of Business and Membership Unit at MUSIGA, speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM suggested that most radio stations on the average play very few gospel songs accounting for no representation on the list.

“On the average, the other stations are doing gospel like four hours, the rest of the twenty are dedicated to other forms. So statistically speaking, logically speaking, it does make sense that if we have a list of the most played twenty songs, gospel would not be part of it,” he said.

He also emphasized that, the research was only based on radio airplay and not church platforms or personal preferences.

The primary purpose of the research according to Mr Poku, is to “help the industry by providing data to our artistes to plan better.”