Ahuofe Patri And Kalybos Honoured At The 2017 Black British Entertainment Awards In London

Ahuofe Patri and her 'Boys Kasa' mate, Kalybos, have been honoured at the 2017 Black British Entertainment Awards in London for their contribution to the Arts industry.

The Black British Entertainment Awards which was held on December 16, 2017, at the iconic Porchester Hall seeks to celebrate and project the best and brilliant new faces in the UK’s booming Black Entertainment Industry, not leaving out a host of UK and international brands.

The theme for the Black British Entertainment Awards is ‘Celebrating the true definition of black excellence’.

It recognized individuals doing well in the entertainment areas such as comedy, fashion, films, music, spoken word and dance.

Young achievers and children who made a mark in the entertainment industry like Tinie Tempah, Farouk James, Micheal Dapaah and Joshua Beckford were all nominees shortlisted for the awards.

Guest presenters for the night were Johnny Nelson, Lemn Sissay MBE, Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE, Lisa Maffia, Chi-chi Nwanoku OBE and Andrew Ramroop OBE and others.

Both managers of Ahuofe Patri and Kalybos appreciated the fact the hard work of Kalybos and Ahuofe Patri have been recognized and honoured internationally.