Ebony Wins Artiste Of The Year At Bass Awards

Afropop songstress, Ebony has been adjudged winner of the coveted Kwame Nkrumah Artiste of the Year Award at the 2017 BASS Awards ceremony held at the National Theatre in Accra on December 28, 2017.

The Awards ran by Bull Haus Entertainment considered works done in 2016. A year that Ebony had just one hit song – ‘kupe’ making it difficult for some pundits to extrapolate the performance of the song to her award.

But 2017 is a great year for Ebony. 90s bard Gyal is proving she is worth every single hype with the best of her music videos.

Ebony Reigns who is signed to RuffTown Records / Midas Touch Inc released “Hustle” which features her label mate Brella. The song which talks of the daily struggles in life and how to make ends meet has already hit the 1million view mark on Youtube.

Directed by Mickey Johnson and shot at James Town, Accra, the video has much of dance craze and the major focus which is market women are not excluded as they took turns to show off their dance moves in the video.

Following up with another pressing issue affecting women in the Ghanaian society and the world over is “Maame Hw3”. With the power of her voice, the young and talented dancehall superstar preaches the need to protect women.

In the song, she talks about a lady in an abusive relationship whereby the man keeps inflicting pain on her day in day out.

Find the full list of winners below:

BEST DANCEHALL VIDEO OF THE YEAR

People Dey – Stonebwoy

BEST REGGAE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Bad System – Ras Kuuku

DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR

Talk To Me – Stonebwoy ft Kranium

REGGAE SONG OF THE YEAR

Pain Dem – Rudebwoy Ranking

DANCEHALL COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Happy Day – A.K. Songstress ft Zeal

REGGAE COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Nobody Else – MzVee ft Black Prophet

ALTERNATIVE SONG OF THE YEAR

One Love – Nat Abbey

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Livingstone – Stonebwoy

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Blakk Rasta

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Mix Master Garzy

YAA ASANTEWA AWARD (RECORD OF THE YEAR)

Black Prophet – In Times Like These

KWAME NKRUMAH AWARD (ARTISTE OF THE YEAR)

Ebony

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Knii Lante

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Ebony

BEST PERFORMER OF THE YEAR

Stonebwoy

REGGAE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Ras Kuuku

DISCOVERY OF THE YEAR

Xhila Roy

RIDDIM OF THE YEAR

Irie Bus (Kaskis)

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT OF THE YEAR

Patoranking

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Nana Appiah Mensah, CEO of Zylofon Media