People's Celebrity Awards' Ultimate Winner Gets $65k Dodge Charger

The ultimate award winner at the 2017 edition of the People’s Celebrity Awards will walk away with a brand new Dodge Charger Sedan worth $65,000.

Apart from the Dodge Charger, winners of each category of the awards will receive a prize package worth ¢6,500 while the Lifetime Achievement Award recipient will receive a package worth ¢10,000.

To make the night a memorable one, the organisers have listed some of Ghana’s top acts to perform the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on December 30.

The list of performers includes Shatta Wale, Ebony Reigns, Kuami Eugene, Kidi, Fancy Gadam, Gifty Osei, Nacee and Teephlow.

Some personalities of The Multimedia Group have been nominated for the awards this year.

Akumaa Mama Zimbi

Formerly known as People’s Choice Awards, the event is a multisector awards scheme that celebrates personalities in the fields of entertainment, media, religion and sports.

Stars from The Multimedia Group will come head to head with personalities from other media outfits for honours in this year’s awards.

Doreen Andoh

In all nominees for 17 categories, including Actor of the Year, Actress of the Year, Music Video of the Year, Religious Personality of the Year, Song of the Year, were unveiled at a ceremony at the Coconut Grove Regency hotel in Accra.

Nana Yaa Brefo

Nana Yaa Brefo, host of Badwam on Adom TV, and Akumaa Mama Zimbi, host of ‘Odo Ahomaso’ on Adom FM and Adom TV have been nominated for the ‘Female TV Presenter’ of the year category.

Ibrahim Ben Bako

Doreen Andoh, host of Cosmopolitan Mix on Joy FM, Afia Pokua, host of 'Burning Issues' on Adom FM and Amanda Jissih, host of 'Showbiz Fylla' on Hitz FM received nominations in the ‘Female Radio Presenter’ of the year category.

Countryman Songo

The ‘Male TV Presenter’ of the year category had Patrick Osei Agyemang (Countryman Songo), host of Fire for Fire on Adom TV and Ibrahim Ben Bako, host of Red Carpet on Joy Prime as nominees.

Afia Pokua

Lexis Bill, host of Drive Time on Joy FM, also received a nomination in the ‘Male Radio’ personality of the year category.

Lexis Bill

See the full list of nominees below:

Favourite Male Musician category:

• Fancy Gadam

• Flowking Stone

• Kofi Kinaata

• Joe Mettle

• Maccasio

• Medikal

• Sarkodie

• Shatta Wale

• Stonebwoy

Favourite Female Radio Presenter category:

•Afia Pokua

•Adjoa Yeboah Agyei

•Amanda Jissih

•Anita Erskine

•Doreen Andoh

•Ewurama Attoh

•Jessica Opare Saforo

•Ohemaa Woyeje

•Silva Lady

•Sokoo Hemaa

Favourite Female TV Presenter category:

•Adwoa Yeboah Agyei

•Afia Schwarzenegger

•Akumaa Mama Zimbi

•Amanda Jissih

•Berla Mundi

•Deloris Frimpong Manso

•Maame Yeboah Asiedu

•Nana Aba Anamoah

•Nana Yaa Brefo

•Soko Hemaa

Favourite Music Video category:

• Ayoo – Shatta Wale

• Confession – Kofi Kinaata

• Dream - Kumi Guitar

• Enku Lenu - Stonebwoy

• Ladder - Lilwin

• Pain Killer - Sarkodie

Sponsor - Ebony

• Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam

• Work In Progress - Diana Hamilton

• Yewo Nyame – Nacee

Favourite Actress category:

•Benedicta Gafah

•Emelia Brobbey

•Lydia Forson

•Joselyn Dumas

•Jackie Appiah

•Nana Ama McBrown

•Priscilla Opoku Agyeman

•Roselyn Ngissah

•Yvonne Okoro

•Zynell Zuh

Favourite Comedian category:

•Baba Spirit

•Bismark The Joke

•Derek Kobina Boney (DKB)

•Comedian Khemical

•Comedian OB

•Emmanuel Nkansah

•Foster Romanus

•Funny Face

•Jacinta

•Nathaniel Mensah (Ajeezay)

Favourite Female Musician category:

•Adina

•Becca

•Diana Hamilton

•Ebony

•Efya

•Feli Nuna

•Joyce Blessing

•Mz Vee

•Patience Nyarko

•Sista Afia

Favourite Journalist category:

•Adomako Felix (Zion Felix)

•Ameyaw Debrah

•Attractive Mustapha

•Dan Lartey

•David Mawuli

•Halifax Ansah Addo

•Koncept Worae

•Kwame Dadzie

•Nana Yaw Donkor (NYDJ)

Favourite Male Radio Presenter category:

•Abeiku Santana

•Agyemang Prempeh

•Christian Adjei Frimpong

•David Anann Barima

•Enoch Asare

•Giovani Caleb

•Lexis Bill

•Londona Nie

•Prince Benjamin

•Sammy Forson

Favourite Male Sports Personality category:

•Asamoah Gyan

•Dede Ayew

•Duke Micah

•Isaac Dogbe

•Richard Commey

•Sadiq Adams

•Thomas Partey

•Winful Cobbina

Favourite Female Sports category:

•Alberta Ampomah

•Adu Agyemang Kate

•Belinda Anane

•Mercy Tagoe

•Nadia Eke

•Nafisatu Umaru

•Sandra Owusu

•Priscilla Adubea

Favourite Male TV Presenter category:

•Andrew Adote Tandoh

•Bola Ray

•Dan Kwaku Yeboah

•David Dontoh

•George Quaye

•Ibrahim Ben Bako

•Johnnie Hughes

•Patrick Osei Agyemang

•Sammy Flex

Favourite Religious Personality category:

•Apostle Kwadwo Safo

•Bishop Daniel Obinim

•Pastor Mensa Otabil

•Rev. Eastwood Anaba

•Counselor Lutterodt

•Imam Rashid

*Archbishop Duncan Williams

*Nana Kwaku Bonsam

*Apostle Kpegah Tamakloe

*Bishop Charles Agyin Asare

Favourite Movie category :

•Adanfo Bone

•Ghana Galamsey

•John & John

•Keteke

•Piele

People’s Celebrity Awards Social Media category:

*Stonebwoy

*Sarkodie

*Fancy Gadam

*Lydia Forson

*Moesha Boudong

*Mona (Hajia4Real)

*Medikal

*Shatta Wale

*Macassio

*Nana Ama McBrown

Favourite Song category:

•My Own - Samini

•Too Risky - Medikal

•Pain Killer - Sarkodie

•My Name - Samini

*Taking Over – Shatta Wale

*Too Big – Macassio

*Confession – Kofi Kinaata

*Onwawani – Joe Mettle