Iseoluwa Live In Concert 2017

Creative M entertainment presents Iseoluwa, the 12 years old gospel musical sensation live in Concert.

Iseoluwa Abidemi is a young girl whose musical talent was discovered at age 5 by her mum who is also a singer in church.

She became a prominent singer in her school choir at Emrald School, Ogun State taking lead and back up roles.

Her tender voice was discovered during her vocal lessons by her music teacher Mr. Frank AME

At the Age of 11, her parents and Mr. Frank saw the need to encourage her to explore her musical talent by recording her first single titled ‘ISEOLUWA’ meaning the work of God.

The song talks about the greatness of God through his wonderful works

The song is enjoying massive airplays on both Radio and TV stations.

After hearing how beautiful her voice sounded in her first single, her parents decided to support her further by sponsoring her second single titled ‘Majo(New Dance)’

The concert holds December 17th at RCCG Jesus Embassy Parish VGC Harris drive, By VGC Canal.

Also Featuring: Tim Godfrey, Wole Oni, Eben, Mike Abdul, Onos, Tosin, Uncle Ben, Diane, Omoba, Shola and many more.

Purple Carpet: 3pm

Event Starts: 4pm

Ticket: Free Entry