modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

MarTino Elcasino - Karya Sukeh (Prod. by Zayne F) | @tino_elcasino

Trending Afrique
21 minutes ago | Audio Report

Dan Maman Patience, professionally known as MarTino Elcasino is back to his musical gym, and the "Aboki's Lyrical Exercise" is getting more energetic. With a nice beat by Zayne F and a clean mix by Necsta, Martino debuts a brand new single entitled "Karya Sukeh".

MarTino Elcasino flexed his lyrical muscle on this banging hip-hop instrumental to prove everyone that he has no aspiration to quit the game.

Download and feel the realness.
DOWNLOAD AUDIO: MarTino Elcasino - Karya Sukeh (Prod. by Zayne F)

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Audio Report

TOP STORIES

Hot Video: Homosexual Old Student Of Achimota School Ties The Knot Wit...

4 hours ago

Ghana Successfully Kickstarts Paperless Port Transactions

5 hours ago

quot-img-1If you plant a weed of fear and low self-esteem into your dream, you will only wake in the future to harvest failed and frustrated dreams.

By: Julius Sitsofe Yao M quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39724.4016
Euro5.21975.2232
Pound Sterling5.65925.6666
Swiss Franc4.56424.5669
Canadian Dollar3.50243.5048
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.47703.4838
body-container-line