If you plant a weed of fear and low self-esteem into your dream, you will only wake in the future to harvest failed and frustrated dreams.By: Julius Sitsofe Yao M
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
MarTino Elcasino - Karya Sukeh (Prod. by Zayne F) | @tino_elcasino
Dan Maman Patience, professionally known as MarTino Elcasino is back to his musical gym, and the "Aboki's Lyrical Exercise" is getting more energetic. With a nice beat by Zayne F and a clean mix by Necsta, Martino debuts a brand new single entitled "Karya Sukeh".
MarTino Elcasino flexed his lyrical muscle on this banging hip-hop instrumental to prove everyone that he has no aspiration to quit the game.
Download and feel the realness.
DOWNLOAD AUDIO: MarTino Elcasino - Karya Sukeh (Prod. by Zayne F)
