For Better Or For Worse; The Story Of Wutah
Daniel Morris (Wutah Kobby) and Frank Osei (Wutah Afriyie) make up the indomitable Wutah, a music group formed in 2002, when they collaborated to perform at a programme at Wesley Grammar Secondary School in Accra.
They are both products of Takoradi Polytechnic and Accra Polytechnic respectively.
Products of Dansoman based Wesley Grammar SHS, the two came to the limelight when they placed second to now defunct 'Praye', at the maiden edition of Nescafe Africa Revelation Music Competition in 2004.
They later made a demo of some of their songs but had difficulties getting a producer until they met Juliet Amoah of G-strings Entertainment who recorded their album.
Wutah's style of singing on this fast-pacing song proves that hiplife music goes beyond the boundaries of just rapping to the rhythm of a song. Their style is melodious and blends beat of the music. The name Wutah is a Hausa word which means 'fire'.
Their debut album, 'Anamontuo' with songs like ‘Adonko’, ‘Gossy Gander’ and ‘Big Dreams’ earned them eleven nominations at the 2006 Edition of the Ghana Music Awards.
Wutah amazingly had an unprecedented 11 nominations at the then MTN Ghana Music Awards, which was equaled by Nacee this year. This tells you about their caliber in the music industry.
You can't go wrong with Wutah, their voice is just one of a kind -very unique, and I just love the way they fuse Ga, Twi and English in just one song and still flow to the maximum.
THE SPLIT
Along the line, like it has happened to all great musical groups, they both went their separate ways to pursue solo careers.
As individual artistes, they achieved some personal feats; Wutah Afriyie released amazing and award-winning songs like 'Love of My Life', 'Tontonti', 'Go Gaga', ft. Sarkodie, 'Baby Say I Do', 'Everlasting Love',
Wutah Kobby also released awesome hit songs like 'Ambulance', which featured rapper Sarkodie, 'Chiochiochio' and 'PiiPorPii' among others.
When Wutah's break up story started circulating late May 2010, Wutah Kobby, who was then the leader of the duo, came out to clarify they had agreed to work on their respective solo albums in a period of just a year, and after that they would work on a joint album to be released in the subsequent year.
But the separate lasted over 5 years without realizing their said album.
Once various parties within the group decide to go their separate ways, there is also a certain spirit that depart from the respective members of the group as well, and the group would fall apart completely and that in many cases, it has been difficult for members of split-up groups to be up and doing when they embark on their solo projects.
THE REUNION
There were several calls for the duo Wutah to come back together especially when their solo music careers have not made that impact as it did when they were together.
Deciding to be a group is just like a marriage, it's for better or for worse affair, both in good and bad fortune, and that whatever happens, you guys will still be together.
Folks, I'm just short of words, I don't even know how best to describe this group. It's just something like a beggar's description for me, I must admit.
So what really was the cause(s) of the break up? Was it jealousy, women, money, disagreement, ego or just what? I still can't fathom why the duo Wutah would break up even in the first place.
Whatever the case is, in every group, there is one who stands out, so who failed to play his/her role well leading to break up of groups? Once upon a time, we've seen vibrant, show-stopper groups like TH4kwages, Praye, Buk Bak, Akyeame, Echo, Klalaetc split up.
XMAS BONANZA (BRONYA)
A few weeks ago, there were videos on the social media pages of the members of the group, announcing their reunion.
Well, the Ghanaian music duo Wutah has fulfilled its promise as a group by releasing their first single, after eight years of doing their solo projects.
Wutah gives us another High Life jam for us to groove with again. The song was produced by Kin Dee and is titled –'Bronya'.
‘Bronya‘ is a Highlife piece which highlights how some young men go on a spending spree for the women they love.
Wutah is really back, and they are back with a bang!
