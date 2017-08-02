TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1662
|5.1698
|Pound Sterling
|5.7862
|5.7938
|Swiss Franc
|4.5318
|4.5342
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5027
|3.5061
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4937
|3.4994
Guru officially drops new single track ‘Problem’
Hiplife/Hippop music super star;Guru has officially released his all-awaited newest single track ‘Problem’
Produced by popular sound engineer Willies Beat,’Problem’ delivered in a mid-tempo hiplife stratum,features Guru's signature mix of English and local indigenous Ghanaian language.
Under the production of NKZ Music,‘Problem' ,was inspired by the trend through which men fall in love with women because of their big buttocks rather than their character.
Ever since Guru emerged into the music industry, he has really carved a niche for himself as a multiple hitmaker with songs like ‘Lapaz Toyota’, ‘Samba’ ‘Boyz Abr3’ etc being songs that dominated the play list of most events.
In this regard, ‘ Problem’ is actually a transcendent song for the streets, pubs, parties and also a strapping contender for Song Of The Year Award for 2018 Vodafone Ghana music Awards(VGMA)
Listen and judge for yourself.
