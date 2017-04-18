TOP STORIES
Watch Fela Makafui Go Topless In Tinny’s Leaked Video – “Baddest Girl”
Ace rapper and Ghanaian music icon, Tinny has featured fast rising actress cum model, Fela Makafui on his latest project, Baddest Girl and the collaboration is quite a masterpiece.
The “unfinished” visual treatment for his upcoming single which was leaked online over the weekend features the YOLO star introducing fans to her “sexier” side showing off all of her curvy melanin body in a truly entertaining music video that serves some topless scenes featuring Tinny and Fela Makafui .
The video, was set for release later in the year was however leaked online by an unknown source who may have had access to a missing external drive which is said to have contained the rapper’s unfinished projects including “Baddest Girl” as some “raunchy” pictures which have also gone viral on social media.
In the meantime however, check out the video turning heads everywhere
Below is the link to the “Baddest Girl” Video.
