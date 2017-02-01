Viasat1 TV Ranks 2016 Most Influential TV Channel On Social Media

For 3 years running Viasat1 (now Kwese Sports) has again retained its eminent position as the Most Influential TV Channel on Social Media in the 2016 Ghana Social Media Rankings.

According to the 2016 Ghana Social Media Report, Viasat1 also gained the highest number of new followers from across all Social Media platforms numbering 538,115.

Following keenly is Joy News TV which moved up from the 5th Position in the 2015 rankings.

Full report of the 2016 Ghana Social Media Rankings are available on www.cliqafrica.com/gsmr

Below are the 2016 Top 10 Most Influential Actors and Actress on Social Media:

Viasat 1 Ghana JoyNews Adom TV Ghone TV UTV Ghana Joy Prime TV3 4Syte TV e.TV Ghana Metro TV Ghana

With appraisal to the 2015 Rankings, GhOne TV moved from the 7th position to a current 4th position as ETV Ghana dropped from the 2nd position to the ninth position.

Other TV Channels who have the potential of making the next ranking include; Kantanka TV, Light TV Ghana, Crystal TV and TV7 Ghana.

The ranking which was based on the GSMR Score was analysed from their Social Media followings, Growth Difference, Engagements, Post Reaches and Mentions.

The 2016 Ghana Social Media Rankings and Report was conducted by Avance Media, CliQAfrica and Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH.