Finalists For 2016 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians Announced

Reputed rating establishment and Africa’s leading Media and Public Relations firm, Avance Media has announced the 50 finalists for the 2016 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians ranking.

The ranking which was launched last year had the Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas voted as the 2015 Most Influential Young Ghanaian.

After receiving nominations from the public during its nomination process, Avance Media chose 50 of the Most Influential Young people who are blazing trails in various categories introduced under the ranking.

Categories for the 2016 ranking include Business, Entertainment, Law & Governance, Lifestyle, Media, Personal Development & Academia, Science & Technology, Leadership & Civil Society, Social Enterprise & Philanthropy and Sports.

After public votes, winners will be announced according to their respective categories before the person voted as the Most Influential Young Ghana for 2016 will be announced.

Voting has commenced on gh.avancemedia.org and is opened to public till 2nd January 2017.

This initiative is meant to serve as a source of inspiration to young people around the world Avance Media leading the sharing of achievements of young people across Africa and the globe.

Below is the full list of the 2016 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians in their respective categories.

Business

Beryl Agyekum (Echohouse Ghana Limited) John Armah (Orios Group) Mike Nyinaku (Beige Group) Randy Osae Bediako (Kharis Group) Tonyi Senayah (Horseman Shoes)

Entertainment

Abraham Attah (Actor) Kwadwo Nkansah (Actor) Sarkodie (Musician) Shatta Wale (Musician) Yvonne Nelson (Actress)

Lifestyle

Ameyaw Debrah (Blogger) Claudia Lumor (Glitz Africa) Jerry Adjorlolo (MC) Kobby Blay (Blogger) Kwamena Hazel jnr. (Photographer)

Law & Governance

Francis-Xavier Sosu (Lawyer) Kow Essuman (Lawyer) Sammy Awuku (Politician) Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (Politician) Zanetor Rawlings (Politician)

Media

Berla Mundi (EIB Network) Bernard Avle (Citi FM) Gary Al-Smith (Multimedia Group) Jessica Opare Saforo (Citi FM) Nana Aba Anamoah (EIB Network)

Science & Technology

Alloysius Attah (Farmerline) Bright Simons (mPedigree) Derrydean Dadzie (DreamOval) Farida Bedwei (Logiciel) Nana Opoku Prempeh-Agyeman (Asoriba)

Personal Development & Academia

Albert Kusi (LEC Foundation) Daniel Kwame Bediako (Valley View University) Jeremiah Buabeng (Buabeng Communications) Scofray Nana Yaw Yeboah (Zoweh Global Consult) Dr. William Okyere-Frempong (The HuD Group)

Leadership & Civil Society

Anas Aremeyaw Anas (Investigative Journalist) Ernest Bediako (Words on the Street Global) Irbard Ibrahim (Security Consultant) Nana Akwasi Awuah (Occupy Ghana) Yawa Hansen Quao (Leading Ladies Network)

Sports

Asamoah Gyan (Footballer) Baba Rahman (Footballer) Dede Ayew (Footballer) Isaac Dogboe (Boxer) Jeffrey Schllup (Footballer)

Social Entreprise & Philanthropy

Ato Ulzen Appiah (GhanaThink Foundation) Byrite Asamoah (Vodafone Healthline) Kwabena Danso (Booomers International) Regina Agyare (Soronko Foundation) William Senyo (Impact Hub Accra)

Avance Media is also successfully replicating the same ranking in Kenya, Nigeria, Cameroon and South Africa as they partner with various local and international organisations to honour young people across the continent.

The 2016 ranking is in partnership with Reputation Poll, Jagari Designs, CELMBD Africa, My Naija Naira, Just Elect, EOD Partners, Africa Youth Awards, Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH, iCare Hub Africa, Global Skills Exchange, Core Foundation, Project Know Thyself International and Barcity Media.