The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
General News | 2 December 2016 14:41 CET

Musicians, GBC To Host National Peace Concert

By Daily Guide
Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), in collaboration with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), will on Tuesday, December 6 host a national peace concert at the premises of GBC in Accra.

Dubbed 'Ghana Wins National Peace Concert', the concert will feature a large number of Ghanaian artistes such as MUSIGA President Obour, Tic Tac, Tinny, Atom, Gasmilla, Samini, Okyeame Kwame, Ras Kuuku, Papa Wastik, Edem and a host of others.

The concert is aimed at sensitising Ghanaians on the need to appreciate the peace and stability being enjoyed in the country.

MUSIGA has, therefore, called on all peace lovers to throng to the GBC premises on Tuesday and pledge for peace.

There will be peace messages from various political parties and some selected individuals.

Ahead of the peace concert, MUSIGA has finally released the All Star peace song video.

The video features gospel legends like Tagoe Sisters, S.P Sarpong, Rev Dr Thomas Yawson, Gifty Osei, Joe Mettle and the Next Generation Ministers and Adane Best. Others include Iwan, A.K Songstress, Blakk Rasta, Dr Knii Lante and Ras Kuuku. Gasmilla, Nero X, Don Itchie and Sheriffa Gunu also feature on the track. The peace song video is available on YouTube.

By George Clifford Owusu

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

Before you take yourself for somebody else,first look back and ask yourself what you are thinking!
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Dui
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img