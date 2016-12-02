Musicians, GBC To Host National Peace Concert

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), in collaboration with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), will on Tuesday, December 6 host a national peace concert at the premises of GBC in Accra.

Dubbed 'Ghana Wins National Peace Concert', the concert will feature a large number of Ghanaian artistes such as MUSIGA President Obour, Tic Tac, Tinny, Atom, Gasmilla, Samini, Okyeame Kwame, Ras Kuuku, Papa Wastik, Edem and a host of others.

The concert is aimed at sensitising Ghanaians on the need to appreciate the peace and stability being enjoyed in the country.

MUSIGA has, therefore, called on all peace lovers to throng to the GBC premises on Tuesday and pledge for peace.

There will be peace messages from various political parties and some selected individuals.

Ahead of the peace concert, MUSIGA has finally released the All Star peace song video.

The video features gospel legends like Tagoe Sisters, S.P Sarpong, Rev Dr Thomas Yawson, Gifty Osei, Joe Mettle and the Next Generation Ministers and Adane Best. Others include Iwan, A.K Songstress, Blakk Rasta, Dr Knii Lante and Ras Kuuku. Gasmilla, Nero X, Don Itchie and Sheriffa Gunu also feature on the track. The peace song video is available on YouTube.

By George Clifford Owusu