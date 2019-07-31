Man Utd In Talks To Sign Juventus Forward Dybala

Manchester United are in talks over the potential signing of Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.

It is understood negotiations are at a very early stage and there is no guarantee United will make an offer for the Argentina forward, or that he would welcome a move to Old Trafford.

However, it is understood Juve are willing to let Dybala leave as they are keen on United striker Romelu Lukaku.

Dybala, 25, scored 10 goals for the Italian champions last season.

Lukaku is also of interest to fellow Serie A side Inter Milan, who had a 60m euro (£54m) bid for the 26-year-old rejected earlier in July.

It is understood the Belgium international is happy to join Juventus - even though Inter was his initial preference - meaning a potential swap deal hinges on Dybala's agreement.

United finished sixth in the Premier League last season, missing out on Champions League qualification, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he hopes to add players to his squad before the transfer window closes on 8 August.

However, the Norwegian refused to comment on the Dybala reports.

"I'm not here to talk about rumours about other teams' players," he said.

"We're working on one or two cases. It's 10 days or so before we start the league and hopefully, we can announce a fresh face or two."

Among Dybala's goals for Juventus, last season was the winner against United in the Champions League group stage.

The arrival of Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018 has limited his impact in Turin.

The former Palermo player did not go on Juve's recent tour of Asia because of his involvement in the Copa America with Argentina.