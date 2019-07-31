KP Boateng Touch Down In Firenze To Complete Fiorentina Switch [VIDEO]

Ghana striker, Kevin Prince Boateng has arrived in Firenze as he nears his move to Fiorentina.

Boateng, 32, will have his mandatory medicals today and expected to pen down a two-year deal with the club.

The former AC Milan star agreed a deal to join the Serie A side on Monday from US Sassuolo.

The Ghana international had been approached by Eintracht Frankfurt but decided to stay in Italy so he could work on reconciling with wife Melissa Satta.

Sassuolo will receive €1m for the transfer fee, having picked up Boateng as a free agent last year from Frankfurt.

He is expected to hit the ground running having played in the Serie A for years.