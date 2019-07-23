Frankfurt Ready To Resign KP Boateng From Sassuolo

Bundesliga side, Eintracht Frankfurt have expressed their interest in resigning midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng from Sassuolo.

According to reports in Germany, Frankfurt have apparently expressed interest in signing the Ghanaian midfielder in the on-going summer transfer.

Before joining the Italian side, Boateng featured in 31 games and scored six goals for the German side.

The Ghanaian international also helped them win the German DFB-Pokal after beating Bayern Munich 3-1 in the final.

According to reports in Germany, officials of Eintracht Frankfurt are currently holding talks with US Sassuolo over a possible acquisition of the former AC Milan star.

His future at US Sassuolo is still uncertain after an unsuccessful loan spell at Spanish La Liga Santander side FC Barcelona.

The former Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan player made only three appearances for FC Barcelona during his six-month loan stay.