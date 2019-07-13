Serey Die Quits International Football

Ivory Coast midfielder Sereso Geoffroy Gonzaroua Dié simply known as Serey Die has decided to quit playing for the National team, the Elephants after a disappointing exit from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 34-year-old who plays for Neuchâtel Xamax in the Swiss Super League missed a penalty in the shootout loss to Algeria in the quarterfinals.

Serey Die is a decorated Afcon winner with Ivory Coast back in 2015 when Frenchman Herve Renard was in charge of the Elephants. Dié made his debut for the Ivory Coast national football team in a 3–0 home win in Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny on 23 March 2013, against the Gambia. He made three appearances in the qualifying matches for the2015 African Cup of Nations and was named in the squad which won the prestigious competition.

He started all but one game in the tournament, including every game in the knock out stage. In the final against Ghana, the match went to penalties and Dié scored in sudden death.

He has made 47 appearances for his country scoring two goals. Serey Die was on target against Namibia during the group stages of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Egypt.

Despite missing the decisive penalty in that loss, Serey Die will always be held in high regard by many Football fans across the continent.