Bright start for Ghana’s Golden Rackets at 2019 Davis Cup

The Golden Rackets, Ghana’s national senior tennis team began their 2019 Africa Zone IV Davis Cup campaign on a bright note with a 3-0 victory over Gabon in their opening Group 4 match played at the Kintele Sports Complex, in Brazzaville, Congo.

Ghana’s Number 2 seed Herman Abban defeated Lebendje Willy 6-0, 7-6(4) while number one seed Isaac Nortey also ousted Obiang Ondo Lyold 7-5,7-5.

Benjamin Palm partnered Isaac Nortey to record a 2-4, 7-6(1), 7-6(4) victory over Benin’s Antchandie Herve and Obiang Ondo Lyold in the men’s doubles event. This brought Ghana’s tally to 3-0 at the end of the opening games.

Ghana will now face Cameroon on Friday while Gabon take on Cote d’Ivoire the same day.

Per the rules of the competition, the winner of Group A will play the runner-up of Group B. The winner will be determined by the number of matches and games won or lost.

The Ghanaians left Accra on Monday for the five-day competition which serves as qualifies for the Africa Zone Three Tournament to be staged later in the year.