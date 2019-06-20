Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
20.06.2019 Cup of Nations

AFCON 2019: Cameroon Coach Clarence Seedorf Cautions Ghana And Group F Opponents

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
AFCON 2019: Cameroon Coach Clarence Seedorf Cautions Ghana And Group F Opponents
JUN 20, 2019 CUP OF NATIONS

Cameroon head coach Clarence Seedorf has signalled a strong message to Ghana’s Black Stars and the other Group F opponents that they will be difficult.

The former AC Milan and Real Madrid star say the defending are champions “in good shape and positive” for the tournament, which commences on Friday, 21 June 2019.

The Indomitable Lions face Guinea-Bissau in their opener before engaging four-time champions Ghana and Benin.

"I believe we have regained international respect thanks to some great performances after missing out on the World Cup in Russia last year,” Seedorf said.

"No one is going to have an easy time against us.” he added

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

Nana Addo cuts sod for $100m military housing project

5 hours ago

2020 polls: Be firm and impartial – Kufuor to EC

5 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line