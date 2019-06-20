AFCON 2019: Cameroon Coach Clarence Seedorf Cautions Ghana And Group F Opponents

Cameroon head coach Clarence Seedorf has signalled a strong message to Ghana’s Black Stars and the other Group F opponents that they will be difficult.

The former AC Milan and Real Madrid star say the defending are champions “in good shape and positive” for the tournament, which commences on Friday, 21 June 2019.

The Indomitable Lions face Guinea-Bissau in their opener before engaging four-time champions Ghana and Benin.

"I believe we have regained international respect thanks to some great performances after missing out on the World Cup in Russia last year,” Seedorf said.

"No one is going to have an easy time against us.” he added