AFCON 2019: Kwadwo Asamoah Confirms Desire To Play In Midfield Ahead Of AFCON

Inter Milan ace, Kwadwo Asamoah has declared his readiness to play in midfield in Ghana’s campaign at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 29-year-old has been used a false wing back during his day at Juventus and now at Inter Milan but have shockingly impressed.

But ahead of the 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, Asamoah has officially spilled the beans insisting he is comfortable playing as a midfielder.

“Am a player that can play so many roles on the field of play, I can be a midfielder, I can also support the attack, I can play at left-back and also left forward so with me I spoke with the Coach and told him he knows the qualities that I have and then what I can do for this National team,” Asamoah tells TV3.

“So we shared an idea and I told him he knows perfectly when I come to the midfield I excel more than playing from the back because Africa football is totally different from Europe.

“In Europe, the way we play depends on how the Coach wants us to play but with African football is more physical and they is no space.

“So with me playing from the left-back I will not find it easy, so with what people know and what I know and what everyone know when it comes to the National team that I am always good when I play from the midfield so he also accepted and said I will try and play you from the midfield but in any situation or any case when we need help from the left-back I am always there,” he added.

Coach Kwesi Appiah named the former Udinese star as one of his midfielders for the Cup of Nations tournament.