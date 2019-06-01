Felix Annan, Partey & Mukarama Battle For Footballer Of The Year At 2019 Ghana Football Awards
By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS
Felix Annan, Partey & Mukarama Battle For Footballer Of The Year At 2019 Ghana Football Awards
Below is the full list of the nominations
Goalkeeper of the Year
Felix Annan - Asante Kotoko
Nana Bonsu - Enugu Rangers
Richard Ofori - Maritzburg United
Coach of the Year
Johnson Smith - Karela United
Charles Akonnor - Asante Kotoko
Augustine Adotey - Black Maidens
Home-based Footballer of the Year
Felix Annan - Asante Kotoko Abdul
Fatawu Shafiu- Asante Kotoko
Mohammed Alhassan- Hearts of Oak
Foreign-based Player of the Year
Thomas Partey- Atletico Madrid
Kwadwo Asamoah- Inter Milan
Joseph Aidoo - KRC Genk
Rising Star of the Year
Diawisie Taylor - Karela United
Grace Animah - Black Maidens
Mukurama Abdulai- Black Maidens
Women's Footballer of the Year
Grace Asantewaa - Black Queens
Janet Egyir - Black Queens
Abdulai Mukurama - Black Maidens
Footballer of the Year
Thomas Partey - Atletico Madrid
Abdulai Mukurama - Black Maidens
Felix Annan - Asante Kotoko