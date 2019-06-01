Modern Ghana logo

01.06.2019 Football News

Felix Annan, Partey & Mukarama Battle For Footballer Of The Year At 2019 Ghana Football Awards

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Thomas Teye Partey, Felix Annan and Mukarama Abdulai have been nominated for the top award in the 2019 Ghana Football Awards.

The Asante Kotoko goalkeeper and the Northern Ladies striker bagged three nominations each whiles the Black Stars midfielder was also nominated in two categories.

Thomas Partey, who plays for Atletico Madrid in the Spanish La Liga was crowned the overall best player in last year's ceremony.

The second edition of the Ghana Football Awards was launched in Accra on Friday evening.

This year's awards night is expected to comes on July 2019.

Below is the full list of the nominations
Goalkeeper of the Year
Felix Annan - Asante Kotoko
Nana Bonsu - Enugu Rangers
Richard Ofori - Maritzburg United
Coach of the Year
Johnson Smith - Karela United
Charles Akonnor - Asante Kotoko
Augustine Adotey - Black Maidens
Home-based Footballer of the Year
Felix Annan - Asante Kotoko Abdul
Fatawu Shafiu- Asante Kotoko
Mohammed Alhassan- Hearts of Oak
Foreign-based Player of the Year
Thomas Partey- Atletico Madrid
Kwadwo Asamoah- Inter Milan
Joseph Aidoo - KRC Genk
Rising Star of the Year
Diawisie Taylor - Karela United
Grace Animah - Black Maidens
Mukurama Abdulai- Black Maidens
Women's Footballer of the Year
Grace Asantewaa - Black Queens
Janet Egyir - Black Queens
Abdulai Mukurama - Black Maidens
Footballer of the Year
Thomas Partey - Atletico Madrid
Abdulai Mukurama - Black Maidens
Felix Annan - Asante Kotoko

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
