Kwadwo Asamoah Wishes Former Boss Luciano Spalleti Well In The Future

Ghana and Inter Milan defender, Kwadwo Asamoah, has wished departing gaffer, Luciano Spalleti, the very best in his future endeavour following his sacking by the club on Thursday.

Asamoah, who was signed by Spalleti from Juventus, enjoyed a scintillating campaign after helping his side secure a UEFA Champions League spot on the final day in the Serie A.

However, the 2010 UEFA Champions League winner decided to replace him with former Chelsea boss, Antonio Conte after they fell 21 points behind champions Juventus in the Italia Serie A in the just ended season.

Asamoah, who was instrumental in Spalleti’s side during his reign paid tribute to him on Twitter and thanked him for his support during their time together.

The 30-year-old Ghanaian is currently in the country preparing feverishly for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt next month.