Thomas Partey Yet To Decide On Atletico Madrid Future

Ghana midfield kingpin Thomas Partey has told BBC that he is still uncertain about his future with Atletico Madrid.

Partey, 25 remains a transfer target for Manchester United and Arsenal as well as Italian Serie A side Inter Milan.

The former Tema Youth midfielder is valued at £43.5million, Manchester United, Arsenal and Inter Milan are set to engage in a bidding war to sign the player.

However, the hard-working midfielder is unsure whether he will leave the Spanish side insisting he is happy at the Club.

“I don’t know what the future holds. It’s hard for me to talk about transfers because the next minute it will be like ‘Thomas is trying to leave’ but for me playing football is what makes me happy,” he told BBC Sport.

“I keep saying I am lucky to be at this level now because I know people who play harder and work harder than me but are nowhere close to being here.

“I don’t know what the future holds for me but as long as I play and they are happy with me here then there is no need flirting with others.

“So the only thing that would make me unhappy will be not playing. I think most footballers can understand that not playing is the greatest torture any professional footballer can go through.”

Partey found the back of the net three times and made six assists for Atletico Madrid last season.

He will link up with the Black Stars team for next Month’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.