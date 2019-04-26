National Karate-Do Justifier Open Championship Ends Successfully

The Ghana Karate-Do Federation has organized a two day National Open Championships which ended successfully at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The championship commenced on April 12 and ended on April 13, 2019.

It was a justifier to the Zone 3 African Championship to be hosted in Cote D’Ivoire and was opened to over 100 karatekans.

The Results of the Championship are as follows; In Kata; Female Juniors Winner Ayisha Agooji Male Juniors Winner Albert Sarfo Male Seniors Winner Edmund Amoako Asante

And in Kumite, the winners were; Male (8-11 Years) Winner Elzaphan Hooper Female (12-14 Years) Winner Trinity Edusa Eyison Male (12-14 Years) Winner Jacob Atiso Male (15-17 Years) WinnerAbdul Zaid Quartey Adults Female (68kg)

Winner Humu Zeba Yusif Male (60kg) Winner Dickson Acolatse Male (67kg) Winner Patrick Amakye Male (75kg) Winner Emmanuel Agyei Male (84kg) Winner Felix Donkor Male (84kg Plus) WinnerNasiru Alhassan.

President of Ghana Karate-do Association said he was impressed with the output of the participants and called for more people to take part in the next event.

He appealed to companies to support Karate-do, as it is a very good discipline, as football is not the only sport that must be supported or played in Ghana.

He hinted that they are preparing for international championships including the All African Games and the Olympic qualifiers.