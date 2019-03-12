Richard Commey To Receive $9000 Plus Brand New Toyota Car – Prez Akufo Addo

President Akufo-Addo with IBF World champion Richard Commey

International Boxing Federation (IBF) World champion, Richard Commey is set to receive a whopping $9000 in cash plus a brand new Toyota car from the Office of the President and the Ministry of Youth and Sports respectively, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed.

The hard punching boxer defeated Russia’s Isa Chaniev earlier this year through a Technical Knockout to win the then vacant IBF title. Since becoming a world champion, Commey has received praise and admiration from almost every Ghanaian.

After paying a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo today 11th March 2019 at the Jubilee House, His Excellency extended his appreciation to the boxer for raising the flag of Ghana high at the world stage.

Interacting with the boxer, President Nana Addo relayed to Richard Commey that there are plans by his office and the Sports Ministry to present him with $9,000 equivalent to GH¢50,000 as well as a brand new Toyota car.

“They [the Sports Ministry] are going to buy you a car, they are in the process of arranging it from the Ministry. They will get you a nice Toyota car. The office of the President is also adding GH¢50,000 to it. It is a small token of our esteem and admiration for the honor you have brought our nation. Keep it up”, President Nana Addo said.

After pleading with the President to engage the Ministry of Youth Sports and the Ghana Boxing Authority to keep a close eye on contracts that Promoters and managers sign on behalf of young boxers, His Excellency assured the boxer that he will ensure that in the future, whatever arrangements are entered into on behalf of Ghanaian boxers, are ones that balances all the interest of promoters, managers, as well as the boxers.